PEORIA, Ill. — An Illinois based non-profit called Samaritan Ministries is giving people an alternative to traditional health insurance.

"It's not really a new concept, just a concept that was old and is now back in fashion," said Joel Noble, the director of public policy for Samaritan Ministries.

His organization offers a health care sharing option they say is an affordable effective approach to health insurance.

"The idea of, instead of sending your money to an insurance company each month instead of that pooling of funds which is what insurance is … this is member to member sharing," Noble said.

Here's what he means. Say you have a medical bill totaling about $2,000. You send that bill to Samaritan Ministries and they will designate about 10 people to send you money so that bill is covered.

"This was a way to use health care in a way to help one another in a more personal way to kind of avoid some of the things that goes on with insurance,” he said.

Peter and Melody Bringe are Lake St. Louis residents who have been using the service for since 2012. Melody said the program came in handy when she experienced a personal hardship.

"This past year we experienced a miscarriage, and they sent us a gift and a booklet with other people's testimonies and it was just such a blessing," said Melody.

The couple said the non-profit does not cover other essentials such as dental. But Noble said they do cover long-term illnesses.

"So, we've had bills, needs, I believe the largest to date was about $748,000 that was a long ongoing need and that was met by the members," Noble.

5 On Your Side spoke with someone who enrolls people in health plans. He said the big difference is that the Affordable Care Act guarantees certain protections that come with insurance, guarantees this type of program doesn't.

