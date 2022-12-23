What is 'holiday heart' and when should you go to the hospital?

What it is and when to go to the hospital.

You’re looking forward to well-deserved time off, celebrating the holidays with friends, family, and libation. Not to be a buzzkill, but doctors say consider not over doing it to avoid "holiday heart."

“Holiday heart syndrome is a time where we see relatively healthy people without any known cardiac disease present with an irregular heart rhythm related to binge drinking or having a few too many drinks,” according to Dr. Daniel Wagner, a BJC Medical Group cardiologist at Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Three or more drinks for men and two or more drinks for women can lead to cardiovascular symptoms the same day or even the next day, Dr. Wagner said.

“It’s not uncommon for us to see patients the next day who wake up after being intoxicated the previous day and notice they feel something is wrong in their chest.”

The stress from increased drinking in general (it doesn’t have to be around the holidays), can lead to holiday heart. But people tend to drink more around Memorial Day, Independence Day, and the Christmas season, hence the name.

A special time of year

It can be confusing for people who are relatively healthy to receive an atrial fibrillation diagnosis, the most common cardiac arrhythmia, that seems to come out of nowhere.

The good news for people without a substance use disorder is that as they stop drinking, the arrhythmia goes away, and the person is left with a structurally normal heart, Dr. Wagner said.

But this is not the case for everyone.

“Another group will be people who are chronic drinkers who have structural abnormalities to their heart to begin with and they have more heart arrhythmias with their increased drinking around the time of the holidays,” he added.

If left untreated, the disease could culminate in severe cardiomyopathy, valvular disease, end-stage liver disease, or death. There’s also research showing people die the most from heart attacks in the last week of December compared to any other time of year, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). In addition to excessive drinking, a change in routine and delays in seeking medical attention contribute.

What to look for

Typically, holiday heart shows up as heart palpitations.

“If an individual notices their heart is fluttering, heart racing, lurching, or skipping in their chest, that would be a sign of an irregular heart rhythm,” Dr. Wagner described. “Other less typical symptoms of an irregular heart rhythm might be feeling dizzy or short of breath out-of-the-blue without any sensations in chest.”

What is heart lurching? Dr. Wagner’s patients have described it as that sensation you get when you’re on the top of the hill on a roller coaster about to descend.

If you or someone at your holiday gathering have these symptoms, it’s important to pay attention to your level of discomfort. This can be difficult for people having a good time. They may ignore their own body, thinking they will spoil the party for everyone else by complaining about medical symptoms.

Dr. Wagner recommends if symptoms are mild, you can stop drinking, relax, and call your doctor for more direction. It also makes sense to check vital signs on a blood pressure machine, pulse oximeter, or Apple watch that performs electrocardiograms. If they seem normal you can wait.

“If the symptoms are very severe—your heart’s racing terribly, your very dizzy, you’re out of breath—that would prompt a visit to the emergency room or if you have a cardiologist already, contacting that physician would be good to get insight on what to do,” Dr. Wagner said.

This is true for both low and high blood pressure. Dizziness can be a symptom of an irregular heart rhythm, caused by a drop in blood pressure.

“Concerning blood pressure is less than 90 over 50 (90/50) or greater than 160 over 90 (160/90),” Dr. Wagner explained. “If your heart is beating 150 beats per minute, that’s when I tell my patients to go to the ER.”

If your heart is beating very, very fast you can have chest pain or even faint, he added.