Health experts warn of possible 'Twindemic', encourage people to get flu shots

ST. LOUIS — As coronavirus cases continue to climb, health officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated for the flu.
"You might've heard those talking on TV about the 'twindemic', we're trying to help prevent the flu with the flu shot," said Pharmacy Manager Kristen Helton.
Twindemic: the possibility of dealing with the influenza epidemic
and COVID-19 pandemic at the same time.
"Nobody knows what could quite happen if you get the flu and you get the coronavirus. we can speculate and assume that it will be quite bad," said Dr. Ken Heller.
To prevent that, health experts are highly recommending flu shots, with hospitals like Barnes Jewish Medical Center offering free flu shots to people who register.
"It's pretty busy today. We're anticipating giving about 2,000 shots today," said Helton. "We had to get creative this year in administering vaccinations so we've kind of created a drive-through set up so patients and attendees can fill out their forms and drive through and get a shot."
Helton says in the first hour Saturday they administered about 150 flu shots.
Over at SSM health Cardinal-Glennon, their drive-through flu shots were gone within hours.
"With the awareness of everything that's going on around us people really want to be able to prevent what they can prevent. And the flu is something they can prevent," said Dr. Haller.
He says the flu shot is for anyone over 6 months old, and rumors such as the shot gives you the flu, are false.
"It does look like were liable to have a pretty bad flu season, so getting the flu shot is more important than ever," said Dr. Haller.
Locations of the free SSM Health flu clinics are listed below:
DePaul Hospital
October 17, 2020
8 am – 12 pm
Parking lot 1
12303 DePaul Drive
Saint Louis, MO 63044
St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles
The parking lot is at the intersection of Jefferson and 4th street, adjacent to the parking garage.
300 First Capitol Drive
St. Charles, MO 63301
St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis
100 Medical Plaza
Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367
Ronnie's Plaza
Behind SSM Health medical group office
30 Ronnie's Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63126
BJC
Sunday, October 11
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)
BJC at the Commons
4249 Clayton Ave (enter from Sarah St.)
St. Louis, MO 63110
Format: Drive-through; by appointment (visit www.bjc.org/flushots and click on the event tab to register)
Saturday, October 17
In partnership with the St. Louis Blues
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)
Enterprise Center
1401 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103
Format: Walk-in; first come, first served
Free parking available in adjacent parking lots, provided by the Office of the Treasurer for the City of St. Louis
Saturday, October 24
In partnership with The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Christian Hospital
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)
Jamestown Mall Parking Lot
175 Jamestown Mall
Florissant, MO 63034
Format: Drive-through; first come, first served
Sunday, October 25
In partnership with The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Christian Hospital
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)
Urban League Northside Community Empowerment Center
1330 Aubert Ave
St. Louis, MO 63113
Format: Drive-through; first come, first served
All vaccines are free of latex and preservatives. Those 65-years and older are eligible to receive a high dose (HD) vaccine while supplies last. If the HD vaccine is not available, the standard dose can be given.
