Health experts warn of possible 'Twindemic', encourage people to get flu shots

"You might've heard those talking on TV about the 'twindemic', we're trying to help prevent the flu with the flu shot," said Pharmacy Manager Kristen Helton.



Twindemic: the possibility of dealing with the influenza epidemic

and COVID-19 pandemic at the same time.



"Nobody knows what could quite happen if you get the flu and you get the coronavirus. we can speculate and assume that it will be quite bad," said Dr. Ken Heller.



To prevent that, health experts are highly recommending flu shots, with hospitals like Barnes Jewish Medical Center offering free flu shots to people who register.



"It's pretty busy today. We're anticipating giving about 2,000 shots today," said Helton. "We had to get creative this year in administering vaccinations so we've kind of created a drive-through set up so patients and attendees can fill out their forms and drive through and get a shot."



Helton says in the first hour Saturday they administered about 150 flu shots.

Over at SSM health Cardinal-Glennon, their drive-through flu shots were gone within hours.



"With the awareness of everything that's going on around us people really want to be able to prevent what they can prevent. And the flu is something they can prevent," said Dr. Haller.



He says the flu shot is for anyone over 6 months old, and rumors such as the shot gives you the flu, are false.



"It does look like were liable to have a pretty bad flu season, so getting the flu shot is more important than ever," said Dr. Haller.