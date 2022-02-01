Health official gives advice for COVID-19 safety after holiday season

For those who have to work next week, and not in a remote setting, Dr. Sonny Saggar advised that they follow the pandemic protocol.

ST. LOUIS — Many people will return to the office and classroom following a holiday season filled with family and friends this week.

Meanwhile, expert opinions about the future of COVID-19 are at a crossroads and more protection against the raging virus are on the horizon.

"Some people are saying like Australia and South Africa, it's all going to be over in 10 days and some are saying this isn't going to be over until the end of the month," said Dr. Sonny Saggar, the founder of 24/7 Healthcare urgent care.

Saggar said that Pfizer was working on a vaccine for children from the ages two and older and hoped the third shot for Moderna might be approved by the CDC as early as Monday.

"It may not prevent the infection, but it will definitely reduce the incident of a severe infection and possibly death," Saggar ended.

Saggar told 5 On Your Side that his office ran out of tests over the New Year's weekend.

With more than 2.2 million reported cases nationwide in the last week alone, he said he could only imagine what the impact of COVID could be when everyone gets back to life.

For those who have been around someone who they think may have been sick, were COVID-positive, or even at a super spreader event over the holiday period, Saggar urged them to seek testing.

“If you've got symptoms, a runny nose. If you've got a cough. If you've got a fever. If you're feeling extremely tired. Any of these flu-like illness symptoms of course could be COVID," he said.

For those who have to work next week, and not in a remote setting, Saggar advised that they follow the pandemic protocol.

"Frequent handwashing. The social distancing. Wearing a mask in public spaces or where you're coming in front of clients and customers,” he continued.

As for schools, many health officials anticipate outbreaks and possible closures.

Saggar said a full year is promising so long as everyone puts their best foot forward.

“As long as we're using precautions that everybody knows. The teachers know. The kids know. The kids no better than a lot of their parents, unfortunately," he said.