WASHINGTON, Mo. — For the third time this year, an employee at a restaurant in Franklin County potentially exposed customers to hepatitis A.

The number of cases in the county is up to 67 this year.

5 On Your Side reported previously on the employees who contracted hepatitis A at Jack in the Box in Union and Roadhouse 100 in Gray Summit. The newest location is the Bob Evans at 3151 Phoenix Center Drive in Washington, Missouri.

RELATED: Employee at Washington, Missouri, Bob Evans worked with Hep A, diners suggested to get vaccinated

County leaders said a lot more people could have been exposed than normal because this happened in the middle of the popular Washington Town and Country Fair.

"Hundreds of thousands of people coming to Washington, Missouri, and to Franklin County for that matter," said Tim Brinker, the presiding commissioner in Franklin County. "But what that does is it compounds the problem. It exposes that many more people via that industry, via that business."

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that affects a person's liver. Someone can contract it through contaminated food or drinks.

Within the past few weeks, the county commissioners passed an ordinance requiring anyone in the county who handles food for their job to get a hepatitis A vaccination.

"To protect the citizenry and those visiting Franklin County," said Brinker.

That ordinance takes effect in November.

Brinker said he's noticed similarities among some of the people in the county who contracted the virus.

"Intravenous drug use. Most of them actually," he said.

Brinker gave the example of people sharing needles while using drugs.

He said he wouldn't be surprised if the number of hepatitis A cases keeps going up in the county. He said the best way to fight it is to be sanitary, wash your hands, and to get the hepatitis A vaccine.

The county is offering free vaccines to anyone who went to the Bob Evans in Washington between August 3 and August 12.

The vaccines will be administered at 414 East Main Street, Union, Missouri, 63084 on the following dates and times:

Friday, Aug. 16, 2019; 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019; 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

A spokeswoman with Bob Evans released the following statement about the employee who had hepatitis A at their restaurant in Washington.

"We are committed to the health and safety of our employees and guests and we are working closely with the Franklin County Health Department to ensure each of their safety and well-being. Because the illness can be contagious for up to two weeks prior to the onset of symptoms, all Bob Evans employees at the restaurant will be vaccinated prior to their return to work and all new hires will be vaccinated moving forward. While it is uncommon for restaurant patrons to become infected with hepatitis A virus due to an infected food handler, anyone who consumed food or drink at this Bob Evans restaurant during Aug. 3-12, 2019, is recommended to receive vaccination by Aug. 17 as further protection from becoming ill. Bob Evans has set-up a dedicated toll-free phone line for those who may have questions or issues. We encourage our guests with questions to reach out to us at 888-719-5061. As of Aug. 12, 2019, 400 cases of hepatitis A virus infection have been linked to the outbreak in Missouri and over 23,000+ across the US."

