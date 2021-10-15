Another St. Louis area health care system is raising its minimum wage to $15

The wage increase will impact about 3,000 workers across Illinois and Wisconsin

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Thousands of workers across the Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) will be getting a pay raise this month.

The health care system announced it will be increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The raise will impact about 3,000 workers across Illinois and Wisconsin. In total, HSHS employs 8,600 people in Illinois.

HSHS said only about half of those positions are currently at the minimum wage rate and the other half are already earning above $15 an hour.

Currently, the state minimum wage in Illinois is $11 an hour and $7.25 an hour in Wisconsin.

“We feel it’s important to raise the HSHS minimum wage rate even a step higher right now so that we can better retain and attract the most engaged, committed and talented people to fulfill our healing mission,” HSHS President Damond Boatwright said in a news release. “HSHS is committed to investing in our colleagues by providing a total compensation and benefits package that recognizes each individual for their personal contribution to the exceptional service our patients expect.”

The wage increase will apply to a number of entry level positions, according to the release.

“We truly hope this rate increase helps reinforce how much we respect and care about the important work these colleagues are doing around the clock,” Boatwright said.

The minimum wage increase will start on Oct. 31. HSHS said salary increases for nearly all of its employees will also occur around that time.