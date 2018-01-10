ST. LOUIS — October is officially among us, and with it brings the joy of cooler weather and the dread of the imminent flu season. Year in and year out, you hear the same rhetoric, "Get your flu shot," but how many times have you listened to the advice?

Those in the medical field would like to think you haven't ignored the call for a relatively pain-free flu shot. Even if you have turned a purposefully cold shoulder to your nearest clinic, workplace or hospital for a remedy to the lingering viral infection, you have free alternatives that could help save you money — and time wasted in bed.

Beginning Monday, Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Christian Hospital will offer free flu shots at eight different locations throughout the month as part of their annual clinic. Each location carries varying hours, and doses will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Any children 17-years-old or younger receiving the shot must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Parents who bring in their children between the ages of 6-months-old and 8-years-old for the first time will require a follow-up vaccine four weeks after the first dose, Barnes Jewish said on their website.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Those who are unable to attend any of the clinics should contact their health provider or their local health department.

The full list of clinics is listed below (per Barnes-Jewish Hospital):

City of St. Louis

Monday, Oct. 1 – Wednesday, Oct. 3

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Adult vaccinations only (18+ years old)

Barnes-Jewish Hospital, main floor lobby

1 Barnes-Jewish Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available in the Plaza Garage for $2/hr

Monday, Oct. 1 – Wednesday, Oct. 3

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

Center for Advanced Medicine, Plaza Tower 3rd floor lobby

4921 Parkview Place

St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available in the Euclid Garage for $2/hr

South St. Louis County

Saturday, Oct. 6

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

Siteman Cancer Center – South County

5225 Midamerica Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63129

Parking is available free on-site

West St. Louis County

Sunday, Oct. 7

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

Medical Office Building 2

10 Barnes West Drive

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Parking is available free on-site

North St. Louis County

Tuesday, Oct. 9

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ferguson Community Empowerment Center

9420 West Florissant Ave.

Friday, Oct. 12

2 - 6 p.m.

Northwest HealthCare – Community Room

1225 Graham Road - Entrance A

Saturday, Oct. 13

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Shalom Health Fair at Hazelwood East High School

11300 Dunn Road

Sunday, Oct. 14

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

Siteman Cancer Center at Christian Hospital

Christian Hospital Atrium – Detrick Building

11133 Dunn Road

St. Louis, MO 63136

Parking is available free on-site

© 2018 KSDK