GREENSBORO, N.C. — Can't get your hands on any hand sanitizer or cleaning wipes? Concerns over coronavirus have people stocking up, leaving the shelves empty, but you might have all the ingredients you need to make your own at home.

The World Health Organization says hand-washing with soap and water is the best way to clean your hands, but when that's not an option, the agency recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and wipes with at least 70% alcohol; however, 99% isopropyl alcohol is the highest recommendation.

The ingredients for this modified recipe are commonly found at most major retailers and drug stores. If you can't find them anywhere, think outside the box - office supply stores and home improvement stores may also have supplies.

DIY Hand Sanitizer:

2/3 cup rubbing alcohol of at least 70% alcohol concentration.

1/3 cup Aloe Vera

*When using rubbing alcohol with higher alcohol concentrations, add water to the mix.

Mix well and fill dispenser of choice

DIY Disinfectant Wipes:

2 cups of warm water

1 cup rubbing alcohol of at least 70% alcohol concentration.

1 tablespoon of dish soap

Mix well

Add mixture to half a roll of paper towels in a Tupperware container

Again, the World Health Organization says hand-washing with soap and water is the best way to clean your hands.

