HSHS phone systems are back in service over 1 week after outage

In a Monday night update, Hospital Sisters Health System said all Illinois phone systems had been restored.

Example video title will go here for this video

O'FALLON, Ill. — After more than a week without phone systems, Hospital Sisters Health System announced Monday night that nearly all phone lines were back in service at its Illinois hospitals and clinics.

The HSHS hospital system outage began on Aug. 27 following a cybersecurity incident. Doctors and nurses were forced to provide care for over a week without internet or phones.

Four St. Louis-area hospitals were affected: HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Breese, HSHS St. Joseph's Highland and HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

HSHS St. Elizabeth's in O'Fallon, Illinois, was forced to close its Convenient Care on Sunday due to the outage.

Editor's note: The above video was published on Sept. 4.

Although phone service has been restored, HSHS noted in the update that callers may experience some delays or connectivity issues for the next week.

According to the Monday update, HSHS is working with a third party and expects to bring systems back online promptly with patient safety in mind. Patients will be notified if any personal information was compromised during the cyberattack.

As efforts continue to address the cybersecurity incident at the health care system, HSHS said Monday that hospitals and emergency departments would remain open and continue receiving and treating patients. Patients are still able to schedule both elective and non-elective procedures.

Patient billing services, however, remain suspended, and the outpatient HSHS St. John's Community Pharmacy is unable to process or fill digital prescription orders. In the meantime, some hospitals are providing patients with written prescriptions to take to other pharmacies.

To read the full update from HSHS along with answers to frequently asked questions, visit hshsupdates.org.

5 On Your Side on demand