Feminine hygiene products more accessible, affordable under new Illinois bills

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Feminine hygiene products, such as sanitary napkins and tampons, will be more accessible and affordable to low-income people in Illinois after Gov. JB Pritzker signed three bills Thursday morning.

HB 641, which takes effect immediately, requires all public universities and community colleges to provide free feminine hygiene products in campus bathrooms.

"We’re reducing the burden of period poverty and making those very difficult personal choices a little bit rarer in Illinois," Pritzker said during the bill signing at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. "Because there’s nothing to be ashamed of in addressing health equity for a mother, a daughter or a sister."

Another bill, HB 310, the Feminine Hygiene Products for the Homeless Act, requires all homeless shelters granting temporary housing assistance to women and youth to provide free feminine hygiene products if their budget allows.

“People who have been deprived of so much should not be forced to use other items as makeshift sanitary products,” said State Senator Christopher Belt of Swansea. “I cannot personally imagine the indignity women in homeless shelters feel. Today, however, is a step toward ensuring no one else has to feel the pain or embarrassment of not having clean, safe feminine hygiene products.”

HB 155 requires the Illinois Department of Human Services to apply for a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service that would allow recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) to use the two programs to purchase diapers and menstrual hygiene products.

However, the federal waiver is not currently available to states, and feminine hygiene products are not currently allowable for SNAP or WIC.

“Across the country, one in four women regularly struggle to purchase menstrual products due to lack of income,” said State Representative Barbara Hernandez of Aurora.