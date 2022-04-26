Illinois health department warns of severe hepatitis in children after 3 cases reported in state

The alert comes about a week after the CDC warned about a cluster of nine cases of unknown origin in Alabama.

ILLINOIS, USA — The Illinois Department of Public Health is asking healthcare providers and parents to be on the lookout for severe hepatitis symptoms in children after it identified three cases in the state.

According to a press release, two of the cases were in suburban Chicago and one was in western Illinois. In one of the cases, the child needed a liver transplant.

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver, and symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain, and jaundice.

The alert comes about a week after the CDC warned about a cluster of nine cases of unknown origin in Alabama. The CDC said hepatitis can be caused by viruses, and the nine Alabama children tested positive for adenovirus and officials there are exploring a link to one particular version — adenovirus 41 — that’s normally associated with gut inflammation.

Typical symptoms of adenovirus 41 include diarrhea, vomiting and fever. The CDC said adenovirus 41 is not known to cause hepatitis but appears to be the link between recent cases.

Adenoviruses spread from person to person and commonly cause respiratory illness, but can also cause stomach or intestinal inflammation, a bladder infection or pink eye.

The IDPH echoed the CDC in asking doctors to consider running PCR or NAAT tests to detect adenoviruses and report any possible cases of hepatitis of unknown origin.