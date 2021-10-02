Illinois hospital group: Flu cases at an 'all-time low'

The HSHS Medical Group recorded fewer than 50 positive flu cases across central and southern Illinois since the beginning of last September

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — According to an Illinois medical group, influenza cases are at an all-time low.

In early February 2020, nearly 700 positive flue cases were reported. By the end of April 2020, reports showed more than 2,000 positive flu cases.

Doctors with the HSHS Medical Group believe this reflects the benefits of social distancing and mask mandates.

“Our efforts to help curb the spread of COVID are also helping to curb the spread of influenza,” said Dr. Valerie Thompson, a primary care physician. “It seems that masking, hand washing, social distancing and decreased gatherings have all contributed to an extremely mild flu season.”

Dr. Thompson also mentioned the importance of continuing these social distancing and mask habits.

“Now that we have numbers in front of us and can show that we’ve made a huge dent in the spread of influenza, it should be something the United States tries to recommend in the future,” she said.

HSHS Medical Group primary care offices have flu vaccines available for their patients. Thompson recommended that anyone with a COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduled should wait two weeks between their COVID-19 vaccination and flu vaccination. Patients should prioritize the coronavirus vaccination and get that first if it is available to them.

HSHS Medical Group shared findings that strep throat cases also are decreasing significantly.

Last winter, HSHS Medical Group had nearly 700 cases of strep throat. This winter, strep cases are half that.

Like Thompson, pediatrician Brock Phillips believes social distancing precautions are the reason for strep throat case numbers dropping and should be continued to keep children healthy.