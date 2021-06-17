1st mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in 2021 have surfaced in Illinois

No human cases have been reported, but state health director warns residents to take precautions

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — Another rite of summer is about to descend on us: mosquitos. And they're bringing their usual public health risk.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed it collected a batch of mosquitoes last week that tested positive for the West Nile virus. No human cases have been reported this year.

“We are starting to see West Nile virus make its annual appearance,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Wednesday. “Remember to take precautions to protect yourself from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around your home.”

The positive test came from the North Shore Mosquito Abatement District last week, specifically from the Chicago suburb of Skokie.

Precautions being recommended in Illinois will likely be the same for Missouri in the not-so-distant future.

Symptoms in humans include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches, and they may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, 4 out of 5 people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, encephalitis or even death, can occur. People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.

Last year, 26 counties in Illinois reported a West Nile virus-positive mosquito batch, bird and/or human case. IDPH reported 39 human cases (although human cases are underreported), including four deaths.

Precautions include practicing the three “R’s” — reduce, repel, and report.