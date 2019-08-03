OREGON, USA — A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report outlines the potential costs of not vaccinating children.

The report details how it took two months to save an unvaccinated 6-year-old boy’s life. The boy had tetanus.

Tetanus is an acute neuromuscular disease caused by the bacteria Clostridium tetani. Bacterial spores found in soil can enter the body through skin disruption, with subsequent onset of clinical illness ranging from three to 21 days.

The toxin can quickly paralyze and send your muscles into spasms.

A vaccine for tetanus has been available for decades. The report found vaccinations have led to a 95 percent decline in the number of tetanus cases and a 99 percent decrease in tetanus-related deaths since the 1940s.

The Oregon boy detailed in the study got a forehead scrape while playing outside in 2017. Six days later, “he had episodes of crying, jaw clenching, and involuntary upper extremity muscle spasms,” the report states. He also had involuntary back and neck arching. Eventually, the study found the boy could barely breathe before his family called for help.

First responders airlifted the boy to an area hospital where he could not drink water because he couldn’t open his mouth. He was given several tetanus shots and spent 47 days in intensive care.

In total, he spent 57 days in the hospital with a bill of $811,929, which does not include air transportation, inpatient rehabilitation and ambulatory follow-up costs.

Doctors say it’s the first case of childhood tetanus reported in Oregon in more than 30 years.

