HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Jefferson County Health Department has reported its first measles case in the county, according to a press release on Friday.

The health department said this case is associated with an out of state confirmed case of measles that was acquired while traveling.

The health department is working to identify and contact anyone who may have been exposed to this case of measles.

