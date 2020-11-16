Project Lifesaver makes it easy for Jefferson County deputies to track lost loved ones

"With Project Lifesaver participants, they have a 100% recovery rate"

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The sheriff's office and health department in Jefferson County are teaming up to keep a closer eye on people who are prone to wandering off.

A nonprofit called Project Lifesaver uses radio frequency from a bracelet to track people who are lost. This is especially good for people with Alzheimer's, dementia or autism.

"With Project Lifesaver participants, they have a 100% recovery rate," Sgt. Matt Moore said. "For something that takes hours and days to look, maybe could take a matter of minutes to find someone."

It's a program that could help families in their darkest times.

"It's constantly sending out this radio frequency," Moore said. "We have transmitters we use. We program to radio frequency. It just beeps. As the beeps get louder and closer together we know we are getting closer."

The receiver has a 1-mile radius, something that's helpful given thick woods cover a lot of the county. Deputies can hook the transmitter up to their car and cover more ground.