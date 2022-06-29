Kansas City hospital reverses course after saying it would no longer give patients emergency contraception

In a statement, the health system said it will "resume providing emergency contraceptives, under new protocols."

Example video title will go here for this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System in Kansas City announced Tuesday it would no longer prescribe Plan B to its patients, then reversed course Wednesday.

In a statement, the health system said it will "resume providing emergency contraceptives, under new protocols, at all Missouri-based Saint Luke’s hospitals and clinics."

The Kansas City health system changed its mind after clarification from the state attorney general and governor.

Both said the newly-passed Missouri law that makes abortion illegal in almost all cases does not affect emergency contraception.

5 On Your Side reached out to several hospital systems in the St. Louis area.

BJC and Washington University School of Medicine confirmed it will continue to offer all forms of contraception. We spoke to a St. Louis University Health Law Professor who says although a lot of questions remain after Roe V. Wade was overturned Friday, one concept remains clear.

"I read the law and I see there's a definition of pregnancy that doesn't reach to contraception,” Watson said. "Contraception is different from abortion."

Watson said knee-jerk responses like Saint Luke’s in Kansas City are not all too surprising.

"I don't think we should be surprised that hospitals and providers are trying to figure out where the line is. But I think the line is pretty clear."

Watson says we need to give our health care providers a fair chance to wrap their heads around what this change in law means and how it affects their practice. She added, however, some patients may not have this time.