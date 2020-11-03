ST. LOUIS — With concern over the spread of coronavirus and being extra cautious about germs, we thought it would be helpful to talk to a "germaphobe" about how they go about their day to day.

For those who don't know, our very own Kelly Jackson is a self-proclaimed germaphobe.

Whenever she anchors Today in St. Louis she wipes the entire set down.

Jackson said she was raised that way. Being aware of germs and her surroundings was ingrained in her as a child. In fact, she joked that when she and her sister go shopping, the two both stand outside the doors and wait to see who will open them first because neither wants to touch the dirty handle.



Jackson is also a host on The McGraw Show at the Big 550 KTRS. She wipes down the tablets, microphone and anything she has to touch with her Clorox wipes.

"I don’t shake hands and I haven’t done that for years. There have been occasions when I’ve been forced to shake someone’s hand. Normally I’ll just say it’s flu season or I’ll just come right out and say I’m a germaphobe," Jackson said.

Jackson makes sure to use paper towels or Kleenex when opening public doors, especially when using public restrooms. She said washing her hands is a crucial part of her day. She mentioned if there is anything positive to come out of this, it’s that people will now be more aware about their hygiene.

