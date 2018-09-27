ST. LOUIS — September is National Atrial Fibrillation month and doctors want people to know the dangers. Atrial Fibrillation is an irregular heart rate that can lead to a stroke if it’s not treated.

Dr. Mitchell Faddis, the Head of the Electrophysiologist Group at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, said it’s something that affects six million Americans.

Carolyn Langston is one of those people diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. She said she stay fit and eats healthy but months before her 70th birthday, her life drastically changed.

“I had dizziness. Some headaches,” Langston said.

Even walking her dog was a challenge.

“I found myself going to different streets, so I would not have to walk uphill just because I was so short of breath,” Langston said.

Dr. Faddis said being more active will extenuate the symptoms.

“The more active the patient is, the more likely they’ll complain about things like light headedness, shortness of breath,” said Dr. Faddis.

Langston immediately began treatment at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. She was placed on blood thinners and had two cardio-versions to regulate her heartbeat. To pinpoint where the problems were happening, doctors used a noninvasive cardiac mapping device.

Dr. Phillip Cuculich, a cardiac electrophysiologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, said the vest sticks to a patient’s body and collects data about their heart. It creates a map of information, so the doctor can tell exactly where the problem areas are. This allows them to see those areas without having to go inside the patient’s body.

The special vest was developed at Washington University School of Medicine and has revolutionized the way cardiologists can see what’s going causing the patient’s heart problems.

For people like Carolyn, her treatment has been life-changing.

“I am 70 now and I don’t feel 70 anymore,” said Langston.

