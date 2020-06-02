ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of people with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society are in the bi-state this week, following after a landmark year in the St. Louis area.



The national nonprofit raised more than $6 million in research and funded $2.4 million in financial aid for St. Louis in 2019.

“Depending on which of those diseases – Leukemia, Lymphoma, Myeloma – we have improved the survival rate,” said LLS President and CEO Louis DeGennaro, PhD. “We have improved doubled tripled or even quadrupled it. The death rate for lymphoma we’ve cut in half. So many more patients are doing well.”

Since 2017, LLS has helped advance 46 of the 53 FDA-approved therapies for blood cancers. Dr. DeGennaro said some treatments used for blood cancers can also benefit other diseases.

“One of the treatments we’ve developed in the past year is CAR T Therapy,” he explained. “It uses the patients own immune system to find and attack the cancer.”

The FDA has approved CAR T Therapy to treat Leukemia and Lymphoma. Dr. DeGennaro said it’s now being tested in breast, colon, prostate, brain, and lung cancers as well.

“Those bad acting genes that drive cancer are shared. Advances we are making in blood cancer are paying benefits with patients who have other forms of cancer,” he said.

Other types of treatment have also been used to treat multiple sclerosis rheumatoid arthritis.



To get involved in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, visit LLS.org

