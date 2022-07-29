Limited Novavax COVID-19 vaccine supply coming to Missouri

65,000 vaccine doses are expected to be delivered by the second week of August.

MISSOURI, USA — A one-time shipment of 65,000 Novavax vaccines is making its way to Missouri, according to a Facebook post from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Novavax, a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for emergency usage by the FDA for people 18 and older. The two-dose vaccine series is given 3-8 weeks apart.

The 65,000 vaccine doses will be enough to fully vaccinate 32,500 individuals, the post said.

The vaccines are expected to be delivered to the state by the second week of August.

The post said the Novavax shot has been found to be more than 90% effective in preventing mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 symptoms. Novavax is currently not authorized as a booster vaccine.

