Hayley Sohn from Basically It Meals stopped by Today in St. Louis to share a couple recipes for those looking to eat healthier.
Keto-friendly bacado breakfast cups
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 2 large ripe avocados
- 8 organic eggs
- 4 oz pancetta
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Slice the avocados in half and remove the seeds with a spoon.
- Saute the pancetta for 1-2 minutes until just getting translucent.
- Crack the eggs into the same pan with the pancetta. Season with salt and pepper, and stir on medium heat until cooked through, about 2-4 minutes.
- Stuff each half avocado with the egg and bacon mixture
This is great for making ahead of time as breakfast or a snack!
Simply vegan chickpea curry
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 white onion, chopped
- 1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 can light coconut milk
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 cup broccoli florets (frozen or fresh)
- 1 cup cauliflower florets (frozen or fresh)
- 1-2 tablespoons curry powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger (use dried if you can’t find fresh)
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Cilantro
- Juice of 1 lime
Directions:
- Saute onions and garlic in 1 tablespoon of the coconut milk until soft for 2-3 minutes. Season with a touch of salt and pepper.
- Add remaining ingredients except cilantro and lime juice and simmer until veggies are tender, about 10 minutes. Check seasoning half way through and adjust accordingly.
- Garnish with lime juice, cilantro and serve!
