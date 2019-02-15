ST. LOUIS — Today in St. Louis is following three viewers as they work to lose weight in February. They’re each trying a different diet: keto, plant-based and Noom.

Hayley Sohn from Basically It Meals stopped by Today in St. Louis to share a couple recipes for those looking to eat healthier.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 large ripe avocados

8 organic eggs

4 oz pancetta

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Slice the avocados in half and remove the seeds with a spoon. Saute the pancetta for 1-2 minutes until just getting translucent. Crack the eggs into the same pan with the pancetta. Season with salt and pepper, and stir on medium heat until cooked through, about 2-4 minutes. Stuff each half avocado with the egg and bacon mixture

This is great for making ahead of time as breakfast or a snack!

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 white onion, chopped

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 can light coconut milk

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 cup broccoli florets (frozen or fresh)

1 cup cauliflower florets (frozen or fresh)

1-2 tablespoons curry powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger (use dried if you can’t find fresh)

2 tablespoons tomato paste

Salt and pepper to taste

Cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

Directions:

Saute onions and garlic in 1 tablespoon of the coconut milk until soft for 2-3 minutes. Season with a touch of salt and pepper. Add remaining ingredients except cilantro and lime juice and simmer until veggies are tender, about 10 minutes. Check seasoning half way through and adjust accordingly. Garnish with lime juice, cilantro and serve!

