Maryland Heights Community Center to host free health care fair

The free event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Maryland Heights Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Free flu shots, health screenings, food and more will be available at a health care fair this weekend in Maryland Heights.

State Senator Jill Schupp and other elected officials will host the free event on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Maryland Heights Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will be held entirely outdoors to allow for social distancing and fresh air.

The offerings include:

a free flu-shot drive-through for people over the age of 6 months,

vision, hearing and blood pressure screenings,

giveaways of fresh food and produce, as well as diapers and period products.

Attendees can also receive assistance with rent, mortgage and utility concerns, mental health resources, and information about job and training opportunities.

The event is free and open to all. No insurance is required.