ROUND ROCK, Texas — Have you ever spent your afternoon playing bingo with Matthew McConaughey? Well, it'd be a lot cooler if you did.

The actor and Austinite called the numbers for people living at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living.

The Enclave frequently hosts bingo for its residents. They reached out to the academy-award winner back in September to be a celebrity host, and he answered the call.

RELATED: Round Rock senior living community requests Matthew McConaughey host celebrity bingo event

McConaughey, his mother, Mary, and his wife, Camila, joined in the game along with his children, calling each draw out as a family.

In a video shared on Facebook, the seniors living at the facility were smiling ear to ear during the game.

Virtual Bingo with Matthew McConaughey! Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey? You’d be a whole lot cooler if you did! The residents at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living got to play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey and his family! Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo! Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink. Posted by The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living on Sunday, April 5, 2020

When "bingo" was called out, the lucky winner got a chance to ask the University of Texas professor a question as the prize.

Thanks for giving us something to smile about, Mr. McConaughey!

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey appears in Austin PSA, urging college students to 'stay home'

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

How to make, wear a face mask to help slow spread of coronavirus

'This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store' | White House coronavirus expert makes plea to slow the spread

Austin H-E-B employee tests positive for coronavirus

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county