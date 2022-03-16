Why memory problems may not be 'normal aging'

A new Alzheimer’s report found only 40% of Americans would see a doctor right away if they had memory problems.

ST. LOUIS — We all forget things from time to time. But a new report from the Alzheimer's Association found only four in 10 Americans said they would see a doctor right away if they had symptoms of mild cognitive impairment.

We're talking about things like forgetting names and places or losing your train of thought.

The Alzheimer's Association Facts and Figures Report for 2022 said those are not signs of normal aging.

Yet, 57% of people asked said they would wait until they had "symptoms for a while" before seeking help.

Sarah Lovegreen, vice president of programs for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter, said mild symptoms are still serious enough to get checked out.

“It's more time to have conversations with family,” said Lovegreen. “More time to really do that important financial and health care planning, to be sure that your individual wishes are sought out. It's an important time for social engagement and being able to have the highest quality of life, and it's for those that may want to participate in a clinical trial."

Lovegreen said there are 104 treatments available for people with cognitive impairment, so getting concerns about your memory addressed could help relieve your symptoms.