Resources for those affected by the St. Louis school shooting

As the community grapples with tragedy, there are free resources available in St. Louis for those struggling with mental health.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis community is on edge after the tragic shooting Monday morning at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in which two people were killed and six others were injured.

School districts and law enforcement agencies across the region have stepped up security measures in an effort to prevent any copycat shooters and ensure the safety of students and staff.

Just a day after the school shooting, a Hazelwood West High School student was arrested Tuesday morning for bringing a handgun into the school building.

At Belleville East High School, two teenage boys were arrested after one of the teens was found carrying a firearm and ammunition. Prior to the start of the school day, police and school officials were notified of social media posts showing the suspect handling a firearm before school.

Resources

As a result from the shooting, St. Louis-area students, teachers and parents may feel their mental health start to be affected, but they don't have to go through this alone.

There are several free resources available for those struggling.

For students, staff and families of CVPA, school counselors are available and will continue to avail themselves for as long as needed, according to St. Louis Public Schools.

The St. Louis Regional Health Commission is expanding the capacity of its Bullet Related Injury Clinic, which provides free support for patients in the hours and months after being discharged from the emergency department with a bullet injury.

The Ohel National Teacher Support Helpline offers teachers and school administrators free, confidential help navigating mental health and trauma-related issues for themselves and their students.

For anyone in need of immediate mental health support, Behavioral Health Response’s 24/7/365 Crisis Line and Youth Connection Helpline has a clinician available free of charge. Call 988, 314-469-6644 or 314-819-8802 (youth). Youth can also chat online at bhrstl.com or text BHEARD to 31658.

Compass Health Network's Behavioral Health Crisis Centers are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The centers serve those 18 and older who are dealing with a mental health crisis and are under- or uninsured. Those in crisis can also call toll-free at 833-356-2437.

Safe Connections helps break the barriers of silence and isolation after experiencing trauma. Call the Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003. You can also text that number from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, free of charge.

YWCA Metro St. Louis is an advocate for safety, security and stability of women and children. Access immediate assistance by calling its 24-hour helpline at 314-531-7273.

Apotheosis Comics and Lounge is trying to create a sense of normalcy for kids. The week of the shooting, Apotheosis' Grand location will be giving every child that comes in a safe space and a free comic book.

The Children's Advocacy Services of Greater St. Louis offers a range of services for families, including a trauma-informed parenting group and short-term interventions immediately following trauma exposure.