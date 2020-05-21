Mercy begins furloughing, laying off workers this week

ST. LOUIS — Mercy announced earlier this month it would be furloughing and laying off thousands of employees.
Multiple sources told 5 On Your Side Mercy started the process this week.
Positions are being eliminated at every level, impacting every department across the health care system. The layoffs include physicians in multiple specialties and disciplines.
Lynn Britton, president and CEO of Mercy, said Mercy delayed or canceled many services to better prepare for treating COVID-19 patients. As a result, the system experienced a heavy financial loss for March and April.
The furloughs and layoffs are being used to help the health care system recover from those loses.
Mercy provided this statement:
“As a ministry spanning nearly 200 years, Mercy continues to take strategic steps to manage the serious economic toll of the COVID-19 crisis that has impacted every health care system across the country. This includes a careful assessment of each community’s needs, restructuring to provide more efficient service, and implementing furloughs and job reductions as necessary throughout our ministry. We are also creating new ways to deliver care to our patients so health care needs are met both in and out of quarantine. This includes virtual visits with Mercy physicians, separate care tracks to treat COVID-19 patients, and enhanced safety protocols in all our facilities. These actions will ensure Mercy will continue to provide compassionate, excellent clinical care to millions of patients across several states in the years to come.”
Related Stories
- Mercy creates 'bubble environment' for COVID-19 patients during high-risk surgery
- Find out which area health care groups, senior living facilities got stimulus money — and why it isn't enough
- Metro East health system furloughs thousands
- SSM Health is putting 2,000 employees on furlough
- BJC reveals scope of staffing cuts