Mercy breaks ground on new clinic in Ferguson, bringing unique features

FERGUSON, Mo. — With shiny shovels in hand and while wearing hardhats and masks, several leaders turned dirt Monday morning, marking the official start of construction on a new Mercy Clinic in Ferguson.

“Today marks the chapter where Mercy responds to the call to promote health and wellness for Ferguson residents,” said Donn Sorensen, Mercy executive vice president and chairman of the board and CEO of Health and Homes.

The new 5,500-square-foot Mercy Clinic Ferguson will be part of the Health & Homes WestFlo District, which is a multi-million-dollar plan to revitalize the heart of Ferguson along West Florissant. The plan calls for reshaping the corridor to serve as a hub for residents to work, live and play.

The clinic will feature a community health worker who will work to make sure residents can get access to care. There also will be a community classroom and nourishment center, and family medicine and OB/GYN physicians will be on-site to care for patients.

Mercy said it launched a Community Advisory Council to make sure the clinic’s services are driven by the needs of Ferguson residents.

“We want to know the type of programming Ferguson residents are interested in, what would be useful and how best Mercy can be a good neighbor,” said Tesh Jewell, vice president for Mercy Clinic Primary Care in the St. Louis region.

“The health and well-being of our community starts with the health of our people, not just their physical health but their mental and social health,” Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones said. “None of us can do this by ourselves. We must join together and continue to uplift each other and our community.”