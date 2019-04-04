ST. LOUIS – Mercy Hospital South is rebuilding its entire labor and delivery unit to better serve the needs of families.

The improvements made to the unit will include larger rooms, the latest technology and greater access to newborn services, according to the press release.

Mercy will create 14 spacious labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms (LDRPs) with separate family waiting rooms close to the mothers’ LDRP rooms.

“Our goal is to create a destination for women in the south county community where they can receive comprehensive, exceptional care,” said Donna Frazier, Mercy Hospital South chief nursing officer.

An eight-bed, level 2 neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), relocated perinatal center, four triage rooms, renovated operating rooms and extra space for future growth will be included in the remodel.

The Boniface Foundation made a donation to cover the $18 million cost of the rebuild.

Construction will begin in late 2019 and last through early 2021.