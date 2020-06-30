Mercy Hospital St. Louis named in list of top 100 hospitals

"These national quality awards and safety recognitions are more important to patients than ever before and these would not happen without those on our front lines"

ST. LOUIS — Mercy Hospital St. Louis was named in the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, for the fifth consecutive year and eighth time.

Mercy St. Louis has also been recognized as a CMS Five-Star Hospital, a Leapfrog Straight A Hospital and Leapfrog Hospital, according to a press release.

The annual study by IBM Watson Health reviewed more than 3,000 hospitals in the U.S. using publicly-available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction data.

IBM Watson Health made the list to help identify best practices that may help other health care organizations “achieve consistent, balanced and sustainable high performance.”

“During an unprecedented year in health care and in the world around us, it’s important to take a step back and look at the everyday work our co-workers do to keep us safe while in the hospital,” said Stephen Mackin, Mercy Hospital St. Louis president in a press release. “These national quality awards and safety recognitions are more important to patients than ever before and these would not happen without those on our front lines.”

Hospitals included on the list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators, compared to similar hospitals, including:

Survival rates

Patient complications

Health care-associated infections

30-day mortality

30-day hospital-wide readmission rates

Length of stay

Wait time in emergency rooms

Inpatient expense

Profitability

Ratings from patients

Two other Missouri hospitals made the list – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs and Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Seven Illinois hospitals made the list including one close to the St. Louis area – SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia.

To see the full list of top hospitals, click here.