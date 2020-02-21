ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A $37 million rehabilitation hospital is being planned for south St. Louis County, Mercy announced Thursday.

The hospital will be a two-story, standalone building on the Mercy Hospital South campus. It’ll feature 50 beds in two separate units: a general acute rehab unit and a unit focused on the needs of stroke patients.

“In speaking with leaders and residents throughout our community, we’ve listened to their needs,” said Sean Hogan, Mercy South president. “That’s what is driving us to expand the care we provide for our patients who are ready to leave the hospital but still require around-the-clock nursing care and rehab treatment under doctors’ supervision.”

The state of Missouri still needs to approve a Certificate of Need for the project. Once that is approved, Mercy officials plan to break ground. An exact location of the building is still in the works.

Mercy hopes to open the facility in early 2022.

PREVIOUS: Mercy opens new clinic in Oakville

RELATED: New ride-sharing service helps cancer patients