ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is advising parents vaccinate their children between the ages of 2 and 18 against hepatitis A.

A release from DHSS said Missouri is one of multiple states experiencing an outbreak of hepatitis A. To protect people, they are advising parents to give their children the two-dose vaccination.

If you need help getting your children vaccinated, the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program provides vaccines at no cost for children 19 years of age or younger who meet the following criteria:

Medicaid eligible

Do not have health insurance

Are American Indian or Alaskan Native; or

Are underinsured

