Missouri Divison of Developmental Disabilities offering free telehealth services through August for Medicaid waiver recipients

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missourians with Medicaid waivers through the Division of Developmental Disabilities are now offered no-cost telemedicine services through August.

The department announced Wednesday that in partnership with StationMD, a telehealth medical service, it has secured a contract to offer the services through Aug. 31.

Those who are eligible and preregistered can immediately begin using StationMD for any medical concerns. StationMD provides immediate virtual access to emergency medicine physicians who are specifically trained to care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to a press release.

The service is available 24/7 as an additional resource to use along with the care the patient's primary care physician provides. Individuals, family members and provider staff are encouraged to call for any medical questions or concerns regarding the eligible individual.

Physicians can assess patients through StationMD, including checking heart and lung sounds, the release said.

“In these challenging times, it is critical to care for our individuals from home as much as possible,” said Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities Val Huhn in the release. “To be able to bring on a telehealth partner dedicated to the I/DD population is a big step forward. We’re excited about the partnership and what it means for those we serve.”

StationMD has already fielded many calls since the partnership began, the release said.

“Our doctors are all board-certified and specially trained in the care of individuals with I/DD," said StationMD Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Maulik Trivedi. "We are a resource for all types of medical concerns or questions; no call is too small. We’re here to help give you peace of mind from the comfort and safety of home.”

For more information on how to access StationMD, visit its website or the Division of Developmental Disabilities website.

