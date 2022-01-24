Missouri health department investigating Legionnaires’ disease cases potentially linked to Rolla hospital

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious type of pneumonia that people can get by breathing in small water droplets containing legionella bacteria.

ROLLA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is investigating four cases of Legionnaires’ disease connected to Phelps Health, a hospital in Rolla.

A press release from the health department said the first case was reported in May of 2021. The department said it is working with the hospital to investigate the source of the bacteria that can cause Legionnaires’ disease and working on a solution.

"Out of an abundance of caution, DHSS is advising healthcare providers and the public of a potential health concern for individuals that may have been in contact with a water source within the hospital," the press release said.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious type of pneumonia that people can get by breathing in small water droplets containing legionella bacteria. The health department said people do not generally spread the disease to other people.

“We are collaborating with our partners in health care to take all the precautions we can in order to prevent any additional infections and to ensure early detection of cases,” said George Turabelidze, the DHSS State Epidemiologist. “It can be difficult to confirm the exact source of legionella infection, but we need the public to be aware this illness is out there and, if acquired, it needs to be treated appropriately.”

The health department said not everyone exposed to legionella bacteria will develop Legionnaires’ disease. Symptoms typically include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, headaches, confusion, nausea, or diarrhea.

The health department provided the following steps to take if you develop symptoms after being treated at a health care facility: