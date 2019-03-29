ST. LOUIS — While typically the flu season begins to taper off by February, this March the CDC reports the highest spring numbers since 1998.

Both Missouri and Illinois are among states with widespread flu cases. This time last year, both were only reporting sporadic cases.

St. Louis County reported more flu cases in March so far than all of December and January combined. Total Access Urgent Care, with clinics around the bi-state, has diagnosed more than 2,300 flu cases this month – more than triple the number of cases they found in March of 2018.

The spring bug is a different kind than the one that went around earlier in the season--this is last year's strain, which is more severe and more likely to send you to the hospital.

However, doctors note this is still not as bad as last season's record-breaking flu season.

Dr. Marie Oberst with Total Access Urgent Care fears with all of the travel this time of year, we still have a way to go before the flu is essentially done for the season.

"We definitely haven't seen the peak yet, I don't think. It's still on the upswing, we never know when it's going to start tapering off," she said. "I've been reading all the CDC reports, it kind of prepared us for it, they do predict things, but I don't think any of us were still expecting to see this many in March."

If you have symptoms, see a doctor: treatment is most effective within the first 48 hours. While this is also allergy season, those reactions will never include a fever, so if you have one, it's probably something worse.