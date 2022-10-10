Missouri Rep. Cori Bush rallies voters on 'Reproductive Freedom Tour' Monday

"This is about human beings," Rep. Bush said.

ST. LOUIS — We are just under a month away from election day and as we get closer the fight for each vote on both sides of the aisle goes a little bit deeper.

A lot of the campaigns are focused on abortion, including right here in Missouri's 1st Congressional District.

Congresswoman Cori Bush came through downtown St. Louis on one of the last stops of the "Reproductive Freedom Tour" she is fighting for pro-choice initiatives.

Her opponent Andrew Jones is pro-life but both sides of the issue agree on one thing every vote counts.

As Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush fights to keep her seat in the U.S. House she joined together with abortion advocates to rally voters.

“Abortion care is health care, because one thing that I said to people was, you don't go for that type of a procedure at the gas station, you go to a medical clinic, because that is a medical procedure...it is a procedure and it's a procedure that saves lives,” Rep. Bush said.

Her opponent, Andrew Jones said he is pro-life and in a statement on his website:

“Every life is important, and I intend to support legislation in Congress that will encourage life and adoption while supporting vulnerable women and families,” Jones said.

Pro-life advocates at Coalition Life said they believe the supreme court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was a big step in the right direction.

“What happened in Missouri could easily be overturned with a referendum vote or changing the constitution. And I know a lot of pro-lifers are looking specifically at how to protect the laws that have been passed over the course of the last 40-50 years in Missouri to protect human life,” Brian Westbrook, Coalition Life executive director, said.

Westbrook said that’s why they’re not done fighting for pro-life legislation and candidates that support it.

“We know that if pro-life candidates are elected, we know that more children will be saved, and more lives will be saved through the process,” Westbrook said.

Bush said she hopes through rallying voters' people will show up to the polls in a big way.

“It's not a Republican or Democrat or libertarian group. It's not that is not the issue," Bush said. "This is about human beings, you know, and there are Republicans who have abortions."

"So this is that this affects any and all people, so any and all people should have a voice in this,” Bush said.

October 12 is the deadline to register to vote in Missouri.