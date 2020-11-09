Missouri, US reach $1.5M settlement with Millennium Health for drug testing overpayments

The U.S. and Missouri claimed the company received overpayments from Medicare and Missouri Medicaid

ST. LOUIS — A civil settlement has been reached between the U.S. and Millennium Health, LLC after claims that the company received overpayments from Medicare and Missouri Medicaid.

According to the allegations, from Sept. 1, 2015 through April 14, 2017, Millennium submitted claims for payment to Medicare and Missouri Medicaid for urine drug testing. The company said it performed the testing based on requisitions by Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, with Dr. Perry Bramhall as the ordering physician.

But the urine drug testing requested was not ordered by Dr. Bramhall and as a result, Millennium received overpayments, according to a press release.

As part of the settlement, Millennium will repay $1.5 million.

“Every Medicare and Medicaid dollar is precious and serves to provide much needed health and human services to Americans across the country. Therefore, these funds must be carefully guarded,” said Curt L. Muller, Special Agent in Charge for the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “Working with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to protect beneficiaries and the federal health programs intended to serve them.”