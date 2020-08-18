Missouri to live stream opioid prevention program

It will feature Dr. Drew Pinsky and will be live streamed Tuesday night

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Early data shows a potential increase in opioid overdose deaths so far this year, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Tuesday night, the state will host a live stream event to help parents and caregivers discuss opioid use with children and teens.

It will feature Dr. Drew Pinsky and will be streamed at 6 p.m. on the DHSS YouTube Page.

Opioid overdose deaths in 2019 decreased from 2018, marking the first year since 2015 that Missouri has experienced a decrease, DHSS said.

For more information related to opioid misuse in Missouri or how to get help, visit Time2ActMissouri.com.