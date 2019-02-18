COLUMBIA, Mo. – A student at the University of Missouri has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis, according to a release from the school.

The student voluntarily left campus and officials are working closely with the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services as they identify other people who might need testing.

“The student has been extremely cooperative with campus and local health officials,” said Dr. Susan Even, director of the MU Student Health Center. “We’ll continue to provide any assistance necessary to the Columbia/Boone County Health Department and provide the community with periodic updates.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, TB is most often spread when an individual with active tuberculosis of the lungs coughs near other individuals. It is spread only through the air and is not spread by touching surfaces or by sharing food or drink.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” said Gary Ward, interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “We are fortunate to have excellent health resources and experts in this area who are skilled at handling these types of diseases. We’re very grateful for the help of the Columbia/Boone County Health Department of Public Health and Human Services.”