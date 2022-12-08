Here’s how you can keep track of moneypox cases in St. Louis County

The dashboard will help St. Louis County residents stay informed on the number of cases and information regarding the virus.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has launched a monkeypox data dashboard for cases and the impact of the virus.

The monkeypox virus is primarily spread through close skin-to-skin contact. This can be through contact with an infected person, shared clothing or bedding. Symptoms include flu-like symptoms, fatigue and a rash that looks like pimples, sores or blisters. This rash may be itchy or painful to those who contract the virus.

The dashboard will help St. Louis County residents stay informed on the number of cases and information regarding the virus. Case data is provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for the dashboard.

The dashboard includes cumulative cases, new cases by date and cumulative cases by date chart.

The DPH will update the dashboard weekly on Mondays with new information.

There are currently eight cases in St. Louis County.

You can find the dashboard here to stay up-to-date on monkeypox cases and information.

You can also find testing, treatment and vaccines available here.