ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — The St. Clair County Health Department found a batch of mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus this week.

According to a press release, this is the first batch of mosquitoes carrying the virus this year in St. Clair County. The press release also 11 of the 102 counties in Illinois have reported positive samples in mosquitoes or birds.

On Thursday, a Chicago woman was the first reported case of the virus in a human in Illinois. The victim, who is in her mid-60s, became ill in mid-May. The released said the symptoms can include fever, nausea, headaches and muscle aches.

The St. Clair County Health Department provided some tips to prevent the West Nile Virus:

Remove or empty water in old tires, tin cans, buckets, drums, bottles or other places with standing water.

Clear rain gutters and downspouts.

Empty plastic wading pools at least once a week and store indoors when not in use.

Change the water in birdbaths and plant pots or drip trays at least once a week.

Cover boats when not in use or turn them upside down to prevent water from pooling.

Empty your pet’s water bowl every day.

Level the ground around your home so water can run off and not collect in low spots. Fill in any holes or depressions in your yard that could accumulate water.

Keep weeds and tall grass cut short; adult mosquitos look for these shady places to rest during hot daylight hours.

Maintain aeration unit discharges to prevent stagnant water.

Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Signup for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Remember to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites. There are several methods of personal protection including:

Avoid places and times when mosquitos bite. Generally, the peak biting periods occur at dawn and dusk.

Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair.

Wear appropriate clothing. Long-sleeved shirts and long pants made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitos away from the skin.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure to protect small babies.

Check to see if your mosquito repellent contains DEET. Repellents containing about 25-30 percent DEET work best for adults; use lower concentrations for children. When outdoors, apply repellent sparingly to exposed skin or clothing, as indicated on the label.

© 2018 KSDK