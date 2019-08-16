ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A sample of mosquitoes in St. Charles County tested positive for the West Nile virus during routine testing, The county's public health department announced on Friday.

It's not a cause for alarm, officials said, but it is a reminder to continue taking precautions when outside to avoid mosquito bites.

This is the first positive result staff has had in the county this year as part of the Division of Environmental Health and Protection's Mosquito Control Program. They've done more mosquito trapping and testing than usual because the rain the area has seen this summer has increased the insect's breeding grounds.

The health department lists its recommendations for how to control mosquitoes on its website, including wearing repellant and removing standing water from homes and yards.

West Nile virus usually presents in humans with symptoms of fever, headache, body ache, vomiting and rash.

Residents can request for their areas to be treated for mosquitos. Those who live within the unincorporated county or the city limits of unincorporated St. Charles County or within the city limits of Augusta, Cottleville, Dardenne Prairie, Flint Hill, Lake Saint Louis, Portage des Sioux, St. Paul, Weldon Spring, Weldon Spring Heights and Wentzville, can use the online treatment service through the county's website. Those who live in the city limits of O’Fallon, St. Charles or St. Peters should call their city hall to ask about local mosquito control efforts.

