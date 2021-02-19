Masks are now required at the Gateway Arch

The National Park Service began mandating masks at all of its facilities at the beginning of the month

ST. LOUIS — Earlier this month, the National Park Service began mandating masks at its facilities across the country.

The mandate was put in place to “protect the health of those who live, work and visit national parks” and in support of President Biden’s executive order.

“Wearing a mask around others, physical distancing, and washing your hands are the simplest and most effective public health measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said NPS Office of Public Health Director Captain Sara Newman. “Getting outside and enjoying our public lands is essential to improving mental and physical health, but we all need to work together to recreate responsibly.”

In the St. Louis area, the NPS mask mandate applies to all employees, visitors, partners and contractors at the following facilities:

In addition to the mask mandate, the following public health measures and temporary closures are in effect:

Bi-State Development, which operates the Gateway Arch’s Tram Ride to the Top, requires face masks for all tram riders ages 2 and older, no exceptions.

Visitor access to the Old Courthouse at Gateway Arch National Park remains unavailable.

For visitors accessing the park grounds at all three national park sites, face masks are required when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

For visitors attending programs or taking tours, indoors or outdoors, at Ulysses S. Grant National Historical Site and Ste. Geneviève National Historical Park, face masks are required at all times.

“Working with public health officials and following the latest science and guidance, we can make national parks safer for employees, visitors and partners,” said NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge. “We will continue to evaluate operations and make appropriate modifications to visitor services as needed.”