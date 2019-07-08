UNION, Mo. — A new ordinance in Franklin County is trying to keep customers safe when they're eating out. After more than 50 Hepatitis A cases this year, the county is requiring anyone who handles food at an establishment to get vaccinated for the virus.

Twice this year, the county had employees at restaurants that tested positive for Hepatitis A, which the CDC calls "a highly contagious liver infection."

The county passed the ordinance last week, but on Tuesday, businesses started getting letters from the health department about compliance.

"I'm surprised this wasn't passed a long time ago," said Jeffrey Stevenson, who co-owns a new restaurant in Union called Union City BBQ.

He said all of his employees were already vaccinated.

The ordinance calls for not only restaurant employees to get vaccines, but also anyone handling the preparation of food in hospital cafeterias, school kitchens, daycare facilities, nursing homes, caterers and even sandwich stands.

"Anytime you're dealing with food. You want to be safe. You want your customers to be safe," said Stevenson.

The cost for vaccines can run close to $100, according to healthcare workers, but the ordinance says the health department may offer it at a reduced price.

Stevenson said business owners shouldn't be concerned about the cost because there's no price on customer safety.

More local news:

RELATED: Fire contained but still burning at metal recycling plant in Granite City

RELATED: Illinois FBI office charges 8 men for trying to meet minors for sex

RELATED: 'Something told me to turn back' | Witnesses help teen found battered, lying on Centralia street