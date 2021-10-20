New St. Louis health director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis sworn in

“I’m honored to be joining the City of St. Louis Department of Health team and leading its charge to ensure every resident in the city achieves optimum health.”

ST. LOUIS — The new health director for the City of St. Louis was sworn in Wednesday, more than a month after being chosen by Mayor Tishaura Jones.

Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis was sworn in Wednesday morning at City Hall, a press release from the mayor's office said.

“I’m honored to be joining the City of St. Louis Department of Health team and leading its charge to ensure every resident in the city achieves optimum health,” Dr. Hlatshwayo Davis said in the press release. “Coming on board in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ll be hitting the ground running.”

Dr. Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease expert, was most recently on the infectious diseases faculty at John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis, and her work included fighting COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS. She served as the co-chairperson for the St. Louis Fast Track Cities Initiative, a network of cities burdened by HIV.

“Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis brings a wealth of experience to her role as Director of Health,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “I look forward to working alongside her to protect the health of St. Louis residents and to continue educating communities about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Dr. Fredrick Echols, who had been serving as the interim health director, will continue in his role as the city's health commissioner.