ST. LOUIS — The federal website where consumers can get health insurance under the Affordable Care Act was up and running Thursday after a slow start as sign-up season for 2019 opened days before the midterm elections.

During early morning hours, people accessing the site were directed to a screen that said work was underway. A recording at the HealthCare.gov call center conveyed a similar message. Things seemed to be running normally by about 9 a.m. EDT.

There are a few big changes for the 2019 enrollment.

There's no longer a penalty for not having health insurance. Congress did away with the mandate.

There's also now a new option that falls in between full coverage and no coverage--it's called Catastrophic Coverage. It applies to anyone who is younger than 30. If you're older than 30, you can qualify as long as you can prove you fit into one of 14 hardship exemption categories. The exemptions include being homeless, evicted or experiencing domestic violence. You can see the full list here.

Catastrophic coverage is cheaper and covers you if you rack up more than $7,900 in medical bills.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 KSDK