'Obamacare' sign-ups begin as millions more are uninsured

Starting Sunday, millions of Americans who have lost health insurance in an economy shaken by the coronavirus can sign up for taxpayer-subsidized coverage.

With the new year looming, you may already be thinking about your healthcare plans.

Starting Sunday, millions of Americans who have lost health insurance in an economy shaken by the coronavirus can sign up for taxpayer-subsidized coverage.

It’s not a new COVID relief program from the government but the return of annual sign-up season under the Affordable Care Act, better known as “Obamacare.”

Open enrollment takes place Nov. 1-Dec. 15.

Open Enrollment is HERE! Time to shop, compare, and enroll in a plan for 2021 coverage. Remember: the deadline to enroll is Dec. 15. Get started now: https://t.co/m7x3aVsapf pic.twitter.com/F5duvXPvSU — HealthCare.gov (@HealthCareGov) November 1, 2020

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which runs HealthCare.gov, says premiums are down slightly on average for 2021 and most people will have at least three insurers from which to pick plans.

President Donald Trump is pressing the Supreme Court to overturn “Obamacare,” but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging people to sign up anyway.



Experts at Health Markets Insurance Agency in Maumee say you can make a free appointment with them to talk about plan options and see what's best for you.

"It's the big things. You know, catastrophic events. Car accidents, five day stay in the hospital. Does somebody want a 200 thousand dollar medical bill? That's why we have insurance," said Kelly Parsons, with Health Markets Insurance.

Open enrollment through the affordable care act ends on December 15th.