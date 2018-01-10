ZEBULON, Ga. -- A Pike County High School linebacker seriously hurt during a Friday night football game has died.

According to school officials, junior Dylan Thomas died at the hospital around 8 p.m. Sunday from injuries sustained during Friday night's game against Peach County High School.

Thomas was transported from the field in an ambulance to WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital in nearby Griffin before being transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment. Pike County located about 50 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

PREVIOUS | Pike Co. HS linebacker seriously injured in football game Friday night

Players, coaches, and supporters from both teams gathered on the field in prayer as Thomas was taken from the field before play resumed.

Thomas underwent surgery hours later but remained hospitalized in a coma Saturday evening.

RELATED | Rival football teams, crowd circle injured football player with prayer after nasty hit

AND | When a Cedar Grove player collapsed on the sideline, McEachern trainers saved his life

In a social media post on Sunday morning, Dylan's uncle, Nick Burgess wrote that Thomas had brain swelling, which would likely leave his chances of being the same, slim.

11Alive reached out to the Pike County School Superintendent Dr. Michael Duncan Sunday morning, who said they would "circle the wagons for this family."

After news of Thomas' death, friends, students and others in the community flooded social media with tributes to the high school student.

Myy prayers & condolences go out to the ones affected by this devasting loss. rip Dylan Thomas❤️ — 🐉 (@_karinau) October 1, 2018

Just wanted to take the time and say RIP to Dylan Thomas who suffered a fatal injury in the game against Peach County this weekend my thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the entire Pike County community #FlyHighDylan 🙏🏾 — Sean Freeman (@DaJoker14_) October 1, 2018

prayers go out to Dylan’s family and friends, as well as Pike co. community and their team. Fly high Dylan Thomas 🕊❤️. pic.twitter.com/Y2X9SAvZI0 — Jennifer🌻 (@DuhitzzJennifer) October 1, 2018

Prayers for the family of Dylan Thomas, the Pike County and Peach County football teams and coaches, and the entire Pike County High School. May God’s amazing peace and comfort be with you in this time of sadness. — The Westfield School (@TheWestfieldSch) October 1, 2018

PHOTOS | Dylan Thomas

Photos: Pike County High School's Dylan Thomas

© 2018 WXIA