Illinois Planned Parenthood continues providing abortion pill amid Supreme Court uncertainty

New restrictions will remain on hold until 11:59 p.m. Friday when the Supreme Court is expected to make another ruling.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Illinois — The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily extended access to an abortion pill, called mifepristone, until Friday.

The court's decision follows a Texas federal judge's ruling to suspend the drug's FDA approval. The distribution of the abortion pill could be halted across the nation.

It comes less than a year after the high court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Two conflicting rulings

On Friday, two conflicting rulings were issued on the provision of mifepristone by two different federal court judges.

Judge Mathew Kacsmaryk from Texas issued a preliminary injunction in the case, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA, blocking the FDA’s approval of the drug.

On that same day, Judge Thomas O. Rice from Washington ruled in a case filed by multiple attorney generals, including Illinois' Kwame Raoul.

The attorneys general are challenging the FDA’s decision to impose restrictions on prescribing and dispensing mifepristone through the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation System (REMS), claiming the restrictions are unnecessary and limit its availability.

This ruling orders the FDA to maintain the current availability of mifepristone in the 17 states and D.C., the plaintiffs in this case.

Now, the FDA has two separate orders, and the Supreme Court could be called to resolve this conflict.

What is mifepristone?

According to Kaiser Family Foundation, the most common medication abortion regimen in the US involves the use of two different medications: mifepristone and misoprostol, which are FDA approved.

The FDA has found it safe and highly effective method of pregnancy termination.

Here are some numbers KFF shared about the pill when it's taken up to 70 days into pregnancy:

The regimen successfully terminates the pregnancy 99.6% of the time.

There's a a 0.4% risk of major complications.

There's an associated mortality rate of less than 0.001% (0.00064%).

Reaction

Outside the Planned Parenthood in Fairview Heights, it's a clear division in which way to go.

There are different options as you enter.

Once inside the facility, Dr. Colleen McNicholas provides this option.

"We are going to continue to provide medication abortion," she said. Regardless of what the Supreme Court decides, we also have this decision out of Washington state."

McNicholas acknowledges that the pill is now facing a problem and the Supreme Court decision could be detrimental.

"More than half of all abortions in this country are terminated with the use of medication," she said. "It's going to have ripple effects in the provision of abortion but sexual and reproductive care more broadly. It is certainly possible more folks would choose procedural abortion over medication abortion and that would require an operational pivot."

It comes at a time in which the Metro East location is already overwhelmed. McNicholas said a few years ago, it had 3,500 abortion patients a year.

Now, it's at a pace to see 9,000 to 10,000 abortion patients a year.

"We are always ready to pivot to add more days, more hours," McNicholas said.

It's a post-Roe reality for Coalition Life, too. The organization is right next door.

Pam Nielsen, the director of community engagement, said, "I think we've seen an uptick and a steady stream. We're seeing a lot of traffic from places like Texas, Georgia, Tennessee. We're out in front of these abortion clinics and facilities."

They eagerly await the court's decision, ready to serve even more people.

"We're very concerned about that. Whoever needs help, we're there," she said.

And so does Planned Parenthood.



Both are taking different approaches to help patients in this position, hoping to guide them in the right direction.

New restrictions will remain on hold until 11:59 p.m. Friday when the court is expected to make another ruling.