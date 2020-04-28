Planned Parenthood launches telehealth service in St. Louis area

“Our goal is to provide the same high-quality care for patients remotely as they have come to count on in our health centers,” a spokesperson said

ST. LOUIS — Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri launched telehealth services on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has many places turning to video appointments to help limit in-person contact.

Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri announced in a press release that patients can access Planned Parenthood’s providers through video conferencing.

According to the release, it will allow patients to access most of Planned Parenthood’s clinical services without going into a health center.

Visits that do not require a physical exam can be scheduled through a video visit.

“Our goal is to provide the same high-quality care for patients remotely as they have come to count on in our health centers,” said PPSLRSWMO Chief Medical Officer Dr. Colleen McNicholas. “We are meeting patients where they are not only during this pandemic, but from now on patients all across the region will be able to access trusted providers no matter where they live.”

Patients can now schedule a video visit with a Planned Parenthood provider by calling 314-531-7526.

More information on the complete suite of telehealth options from Planned Parenthood can be found here.